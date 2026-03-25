Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un hosted an official welcome ceremony for Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Pyongyang on 25 March.

The ceremony took place in Kim Il Sung Square, named after the founder of the DPRK. Opened in 1954, it is the country’s main square and a symbol of Pyongyang. It can hold up to 100,000 people and has been used for military parades, national holidays, and other large events.

The welcome ceremony included the performance of the national anthems of both countries, accompanied by cannon salutes, as well as greetings exchanged between members of the official delegations. Cavalry units and an honor guard company also took part in it.

Then, Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Liberation monument in Pyongyang together with Kim Jong Un. The Belarusian leader laid a wreath at the foot of the monument.

The head of state honored the memory of the Soviet soldiers who died liberating Korea from Japanese occupiers. A moment of silence was observed. The anthems of Belarus and the DPRK were performed once again.

A bouquet of flowers was also laid by the Belarusian side at the monument at the request of the President of Russia as a sign of gratitude for the help in the special military operation.

A brief tour around the monument was organized for Aleksandr Lukashenko. The Liberation monument was built to commemorate the soldiers of the Soviet Army who freed Korea during the Second World War. It is a 30-meter statue topped with a red star. The monument was unveiled in August 1946 in Moranbong Park, a popular recreation area for local residents. Nearby lies a cemetery where Soviet soldiers are buried.

Immediately upon arriving in Pyongyang, the Belarusian head of state toued the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang and paid tribute to the late leaders of the DPRK Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

One of the main halls of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun is the hall featuring statues of the two leaders. The bodies of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il lie in sarcophagi in the Hall of Eternal Life. The memorial is dedicated to the immortality of the leaders, serves as a symbol of national dignity, and is regarded as an eternal sanctuary.