Meeting with US delegation led by US Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held negotiations with an US delegation led by US Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale at the Palace of Independence on 19 March.

“As if you didn’t have a long journey. You are full of energy. I am very glad you are in good spirits and looking lively. That’s probably because, John [Coale], you stopped by to see your friends first, and did not fly straight to Belarus. It is time to start coming directly to us,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the beginning of the meeting.

“Yes, that would be nice,” John Coale replied.

“So, it is no secret that the agenda has been determined in advance. This is why I am ready, as always, to discuss and address any issues. But I would like to encourage you to touch upon regional issues. And not only the Ukraine issues, but also global ones. And not only the war in the Middle East,” the head of state said. “My point of view on global issues, especially the situation in the Middle East, will be important for you, since you are fighting against our friends, and I am ready to speak openly on this topic.”

The US special envoy clarified whether they are talking about a war with Iran.

“Yes, I would very much like you to convey my perspective to [US President] Donald Trump. Although I believe the United States has made certain mistakes, I remain a supporter of your President,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state also raised the matter of so-called political prisoners. The matter is also part of the agenda of the Belarus-USA negotiations.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “We cannot avoid the problem that Chris [Smith, one of the U.S. negotiators, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of State] closely monitors. The so-called political prisoners. Although I keep telling you that we have no political articles [in the Criminal Code] and no political prisoners. There are only lawbreakers.”

“But you and I discussed this problem by correspondence. I think that we have essentially come up with a certain opinion. And the Belarusian side is ready to follow our arrangements with you. I don’t think there will be major problems in this regard. Just like with regard to other items on our agenda,” the President added.