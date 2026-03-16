Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Ryazan Oblast Pavel Malkov

Belarus and Russia’s Ryazan Oblast can significantly increase trade, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a meeting with Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavel Malkov in Minsk on 16 March.

“I am very glad that you are here today. Our indicators seem to be quite good. We will soon reach $300 million in trade. But we can expand it significantly,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President assured that Belarus will fulfill the agreements that will be reached during the Ryazan Oblast governor’s visit. “I want you to understand: you have come to your home city. We are always glad to welcome guests from the Russian Federation (although it’s hard to call them guests). I want you to be confident that everything your delegation agrees upon with Belarusians in Minsk (in manufacturing, agriculture, machine tool building, and the production of passenger and freight vehicles) will be fulfilled on time. We are a people of our word, and we have always been and will be,” he emphasized.

Speaking about cooperation with the Russian region, the head of state drew attention to areas such as machine building and machine tool production. “If you wish to visit our enterprises, please choose any you like. Pay special attention to machine tool production, because without machine tools there are no cars, and nothing at all. We know how to make certain things: milling, grinding, and turning machines, as well as many other types of equipment. Take a look, see for yourself what we are capable of, and outline what we should supply to you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested.

The President pointed to Belarus’ expertise in construction and land reclamation: areas in which Ryazan Obalst has ambitious plans. “Just like us, you are developing peat deposits. We have not lost these skills since Soviet times. If you need your specialists to be trained, advised, assisted, or if you want to work together, we are always ready,” he added.

The head of state also noted that Belarusian food products, footwear, and clothing enjoy strong recognition in Ryazan Obalst: “We know how to produce all of this, and we are eager to cooperate with you and supply the products you need.”

The head of state noted that Ryazan Oblast has long been known for its strong military personnel. “Many Belarusians graduated from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School, and many still serve in our Armed Forces. These are strong people who care about the airborne troops, the berets, and so on. I preserved many units that were disbanded after the collapse of the Soviet Union as a sign of respect for these people, who always led the way, fought, and defended our interests,” the Belarusian leader said.

The President also spoke about shared history, noting that around 180 people from Ryazan Oblast fought in the Brest Fortress. “These were heroic people. On the territory of Belarus, 4,500 residents of Ryazan Oblast died defending what was then their homeland. That is why I say: you should feel that you have come home,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also highlighted the industrial potential for which the Russian region is known: “It is a small but highly developed region of the Russian Federation. It is the heartland, if you like, the heartland of our shared identity.”

Trade between Belarus and Ryazan Oblast has been growing steadily over the past five years. Last year, it reached $279.1 million, which was 6.9% more year-on-year. Belarus supplied the region with flat-rolled non-alloy steel, petroleum products, fish, plastic construction components, electric batteries, and other goods. Imports consisted mainly of slag wool, rapeseed seeds, soybeans, refined copper and copper alloys, carpentry and construction products, and other items.