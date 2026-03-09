Report of Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov

On 9 March, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov following his visits to African countries – Togo and Ghana. The discussion broadly covered the development of cooperation with nations on the African continent.

“Africa is the future. You probably understand this more than anyone else in our country. So, tell me briefly about your latest trip, we will discuss it more later: what we managed to accomplish in Africa, and which areas and countries we are ready to develop ties with now today. But most importantly, we must remember that we are not an empire, we are not the Americans, to think we can cover the whole continent. We need to have footholds, starting points from which we can work in the countries that are of interest to us. That is the key,” the Belarusian leader stated.

“I often cite Oman [as an example]. From the territory of Oman, you can work across all of East Africa. Especially since they have good connections there from past times. They know how to trade, we need to cooperate with them, they will invest. Especially in the current situation, when nobody needs this [U.S.] dollar anymore. They understand the way things are going. They are investing significantly, spending money,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

The President noted that Belarus has broadly identified its key partners in various parts of Africa. In the north, for example, these are Egypt and Algeria. “I think Libya will get back on its feet,” the head of state said.

In the east, as previously mentioned, there is an opportunity to work with a number of countries with the help of Oman.

In southern Africa, Belarus has begun cooperating well with Zimbabwe, and there is a possibility of involving Mozambique in this process.