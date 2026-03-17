Meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Timur Zhaksylykov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Timur Zhaksylykov in Minsk on 17 March.

The head of state said that he had closely followed the situation in Kazakhstan during the preparation and conduct of the referendum.

“I could not miss the opportunity to meet with you following the main political event in Kazakhstan. Especially since now our Constitution Days will fall on the same date -15 March,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the beginning of the meeting.

The President particularly noted the unequivocal popular support for the new Constitution and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “Regardless of how you look at it, this represents support for the President. He took a risk during this turbulent period by bringing crucial questions for Kazakhstan to a referendum, and the people backed him judging by the turnout and particularly the vote (more than 87%). A remarkable outcome,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

“I would like to congratulate you. Please convey to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev my warmest wishes and congratulations on the result. He did well. And to congratulate the Kazakh people, the citizens of Kazakhstan, on this success,” the Belarusian leader added.

The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will continue its steady progress following the adoption of the new Constitution and will gain substantial positive advantages from it.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Belarus among Central Asian countries. “A huge country, a vast population. Very good connections, very good plans for our cooperation,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The head of state noted that the current level of mutual trade in goods and services is quite high - more than $1.5 billion. But, as they say, there is always room for improvement, so the parties are building ambitious plans for the future. “We can easily double trade. We have the desire to do so,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the possibility of implementing specific projects was discussed, including during his recent meeting with Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov. In addition, a government delegation from Belarus visited Kazakhstan at the end of 2025, where a number of significant events and meetings also took place, and substantial agreements were reached.

“We have high hopes for fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan. I emphasize once again: we have great respect for your hardworking people. We support the course you are pursuing. A very serious course. You engage in reforms every year, without shouting, but quietly doing a great deal in this regard. Therefore, both in the EAEU, the UN, on international platforms, and in our bilateral relations, Belarus will be a very reliable partner for Kazakhstan,” the head of state said.