Order of Mother awarded to 49 mothers from Belarusian regions

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 352 to award the Order of Mother.

For giving birth to and bringing up five and more children the Order of Mother has been awarded to representatives of various professions and fields of activity. These include workers of manufacturing and agricultural enterprises, the construction industry, the financial and bnking sector, the food industry, the transport industry, housing and utilities organizations, trade and communications organizations, educational, cultural and healthcare institutions, regious organizations, and housekeepers.

Among the awardees are reegistered nurse from Drogichin Alla Danilyuk, painter from Pinsk Galina Kozlova, worker of Belagroprombank from Brest Oblast Natalya Korotchenko, milker from Dribin District Yekaterina Stepanova, cook from Minsk District Marina Korzyuk.

The Order of Mother has been awarded to 242 women from all regions of Belarus and the city of Minsk.