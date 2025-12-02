Official visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on an official visit. It is the first top-level visit in the history of relations between the two countries.

The President was welcomed on Algerian soil by President of the Council of the Nation of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Azouz Nasri.

The Belarusian head of state Aleksandr Lukashenko and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will hold negotiations in a narrow format and an expanded one while focusing on stepping up trade and economic cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial bilateral projects. Plans have been made to discuss prospects of deliveries of machines, vehicles, and equipment, prospects of manufacturing cooperation, interaction in agribusiness, healthcare, education, and humanitarian affairs as a whole.

As a result of the negotiations of the national leaders and the visit as a whole bilateral documents will be signed on advancing cooperation in various fields.