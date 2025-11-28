Working visit to Oman

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has left for Oman on a working visit. Negotiations of the Belarusian head of state with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said have been planned.

Belarus-Oman interaction has considerably increased lately, including thanks to a previous exchange of visits. The promising avenues of cooperation that were determined during Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Muscat in 2024 have been built upon and have become the foundation of the genuine roadmap that was signed during the Sultan of Oman’s visit to Minsk in October 2025.

The Belarus President’s upcoming visit to Oman will offer an opportunity to discuss in detail practical steps in furtherance of previous agreements and for the sake of implementing joint projects in various spheres.