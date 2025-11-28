Talks with Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission Min Aung Hlaing

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission Min Aung Hlaing at the Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw.

The welcoming ceremony for Aleksandr Lukashenko and Min Aung Hlaing was solemn in nature. The Belarusian head of state was greeted by an honor guard company, and a military band performed the national anthems of Belarus and Myanmar. After a joint photo session, Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the guest book at the Presidential Palace.

During the one-on-one talks Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that his first official visit to Myanmar is receiving significant attention in the country. The head of state assured that Belarus will certainly live up to this trust.

“Belarus has all it takes to help Myanmar advance technologically. Your government, your ministers have learned some things about Belarus. You know what we are capable of. We are a developed machine-building country; we have advanced industry, agriculture, high technology, education, and healthcare,” the President said.

According to the Belarusian leader, although a significant geographical distance separates the countries, it is not an obstacle to developing relations. “They say that in the modern world, distance means nothing for establishing good relations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“This is my first visit to Myanmar, and I am genuinely pleased to be here. And since your visit to Belarus in March was the first official visit by a leader of Myanmar to our country, we can say that 2025 is a historic year in our relations,” the Belarusian leader said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that he has met with Min Aung Hlaing six times in 2025: “This indicates that there is no isolation and there can be none for our countries.”

The Belarusian leader also expressed gratitude to the leader of Myanmar for the participation of Myanmar delegation, led by the minister of foreign affairs, in the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

“Belarus is open to expanding cooperation with Myanmar. We are guided exclusively by national interests, without regard to external players,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“This is my first visit to Myanmar, and I am genuinely happy about it. Since your visit to Belarus in March was the first official visit by a leader of Myanmar to our country, we can say that 2025 is a historic year in our relations,” the President of Belarus said.

“We are ready not only to sell our products to Myanmar. We are ready to set up joint ventures with you in the areas you are interested in. We are also ready to train specialists for the technologies that we will transfer,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state assured that Belarus will strictly observe the reached agreements and implement them on time.

Aleksandr Lukashenko listed pharmaceuticals, industry, machinery and technology, science, education, and the military-industrial complex as priority areas for Belarus-Myanmar cooperation.

“At the same time, we stated that there are no closed topics in our relations. Our relations are not directed against anyone. These are relations in the interests of our peoples,” the Belarusian leader said.