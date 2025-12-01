Talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held negotiations with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman in Muscat on 1 December.

The two leaders discussed the progress in implementing the most important bilateral cooperation projects and exchanged views on the regional and international situation.

The leaders highlighted the high level of mutual understanding in Belarusian-Omani relations and welcomed the significant progress achieved as a result of a series of mutual visits at the highest and high levels.

During the talks, the parties examined the progress in the implementation of the cooperation roadmap signed in Minsk in October 2025, and talked over concrete projects in food security and the manufacturing sector. The two leaders also addressed the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Opportunities for joint efforts to increase mutually beneficial export supplies of products, including to markets in Asia and Africa, were also discussed.

Special attention was also given to another significant major joint investment project, namely the establishment of a pulp and paper mill in Belarus, in furtherance of the memorandum signed during the Sultan of Oman's visit to Minsk this October.

The Belarusian side put forward a number of additional proposals for implementing joint projects, including in the agricultural sector and ensuring food security. Specifically, discussions covered the supply of Belarusian food products and the establishment of joint production facilities in Belarus.

The agenda of the talks also included the development of cooperation in the tourism sector, which is of mutual interest.

The Belarusian President and the Sultan of Oman generally hailed the progress on all bilateral cooperation issues since their last meeting in Minsk this October.