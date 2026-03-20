Meeting with journalists

While talking to reporters, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko reviewed progress in preparing “a big deal” with the United States of America.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Yes, indeed. In the course of negotiations – it was the third round or the fourth one – on behalf of Trump Americans suggested making a big deal that would reflect a number of matters on the agenda of our negotiations. Who am I to reject that? It is important for Belarus, including for myself. This is why I said I am okay with it and to tell Donald that I agree to getting this big deal worked out.”

The head of state remarked that the USA may have other things to focus on at the moment but the process is in progress: “We are getting ready for this big treaty with Americans.”

“We have identified our interests and have sent the corresponding proposals to Americans. I am told that they are being worked on,” the President said. “The big deal is more than ‘political prisoners’, as they say. Although I keep correcting them that we don’t have political prisoners because we have no political articles [in the Criminal Code].”

“I have never asked them for anything in return. Even with regard to sanctions. Never,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. He gave credit to the U.S. side for bringing up various matters on their own. As an example the President noted that the negotiation agenda includes not only the work of embassies but also the matter of nuclear materials. “As you know, we have quite a lot of these nuclear materials. Under control as we once agreed. The IAEA sees where we keep these nuclear materials. It is also interesting for them from the point of view of the non-proliferation of weapons,” the President said.

In his words, there are similar contact points, for instance, in customs affairs and the fight against drugs trafficking.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that “kind” neighbors – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland, maybe “comrades from Brussels” to some extent – add issues to the USA’s negotiation agenda.

“They know that they [USA representatives] are flying to see me. They land in Vilnius. And those people immediately start swarming around them: ‘You tell Lukashenko not only about political prisoners. Tell him about those balloons they use to smuggle cigarettes.’ I responded to that, and my position remains the same. And then there were these haulers, the vehicles…” the head of state recounted. “I, of course, know Coale’s reaction. He is a very clever man. An experienced lawyer. He understands that they will try to burden him with things, but he knows my position on this”.

“This is why we gradually accumulated these issues [for the big deal]. And in the third round they said: ‘We are ready, Donald suggests a big deal and a meeting. Even at his home in Florida. And he suggests reaching an agreement,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I want you to understand, that this is not about some greatness of Lukashenko himself, that Trump has taken notice. Well, thank God they value Belarus, they value the Belarusian President,” the head of state stressed.

He reminded that during Donald Trump’s first Presidential term and during the second one he always spoke up in his support and particularly in support of the democracy that people in the USA talk about. “So that Trump would not be pressured or hounded. And I agree with him that America needs to be saved when it comes to election, so that ballots aren’t lying around under fences or in trash bins. And shooting a President in the head is completely unacceptable,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“Trump, his people noticed that [the support and the stance of the Belarus President]. That is where it all started. And later on I supported all his peaceful initiatives. But when Americans made mistakes like the bombing of Iran, I spoke about it openly,” the head of state added.