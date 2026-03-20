Report on draft decree “On In Vitro Fertilization”

The main principles for state-funded IVF should be liberal treatment for women and the use of advanced technologies, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he heard a report on the draft decree “On In Vitro Fertilization”.

Attending the meeting with the head of state were Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich, First Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Vladimir Pertsov, Healthcare Minister Aleksandr Khodzhayev, and Labor and Social Security Minister Andrei Lobovich.

Belarus has a program in place that provides one free attempt at IVF at the state’s expense, thanks to which 2,528 babies have been born over the past four years. As was reported to the President, this procedure is becoming increasingly sought after.

“The state has taken on certain responsibilities in this regard. I think it would be better if men took on some responsibility themselves,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked, indicating that the issue of IVF and the need for it is closely linked not only to women’s health but also to men’s health. “Women say that the topic of our discussion is extraordinary and significant. It probably is extraordinary. It probably is significant. But it is hard to imagine such a disgrace for men. Or perhaps I am mistaken?” the head of state said, framing the issue. “A woman cannot give birth, there is no one to father a child. We have already started coming up with certain artificial methods, let’s call them that, of in vitro fertilization.”

“Essentially, IVF is one of the measures aimed at improving the demographic situation. But that is not the most important thing. The most important thing is that a woman wants to have a child, thank God,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The President recalled that the healthcare minister had reported on the relevant topic in October 2025. “A decision was made to approach this issue as liberally as possible and in the interests of those who wish to have children. So that there are no bureaucratic quirks, like ‘this is allowed, this is not, these are moral and ethical principles’, or whatever else,” the head of state said.

A corresponding draft decree was prepared and submitted for the President’s consideration. As was reported to the head of state, certain proposed approaches “drew mixed reactions from specialists”. This concerned primarily the moral and ethical aspects of performing the procedure.

“What kind of specialists are they? How many children have they given birth to, if they are women? And as for the men, how hard did they try to help the woman give birth?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked.

“What moral and ethical principles are we talking about? Who do they come from? A woman wants to have a child. That makes her a saint for me. If we can’t do it the natural way (and I’m speaking broadly about men) then we must do everything we can to help,” the President emphasized.

In this context, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled the example of Alla Pugacheva, who became the mother of two children using modern reproductive technologies. “And then everyone, from the church to the last person, started criticizing her. But I think she is great,” the President noted. “And they say the children are wonderful. That is what matters. Let her have a baby however she wants, as long as the children are healthy. But that’s already for the doctors to handle.”

The draft decree provides for offering women a second attempt at IVF free of charge (at state expense), while raising the age threshold for such an attempt to 49 years.

During the report, the issue of additional funding for performing these procedures was also addressed, with the estimated cost amounting to approximately Br6 million. Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that allocating this amount is a manageable matter. Moreover, this could be done without placing an additional burden on the budget, by allocating funds from the Presidential funds. “This I will give to the women. I will gather this money and give it to them. Can we not find Br6 million to make a woman happy?” the head of state asked rhetorically. “Tell me how much money is needed. Again, not from the budget. We will find the money.”