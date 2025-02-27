Interview with U.S. blogger Mario Nawfal

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko gave an interview to U.S. blogger Mario Nawfal on 27 February.

The interview lasted about an hour and a half. The conversation raised a number of issues, including normalization of relations between East and West, and, in particular, the emerging dialogue between the USA and Russia, peace process in Ukraine and the role of the new US administration in it, as well as geopolitics and the current state and prospects of international relations.

Mario Nawfal is a U.S. crypto entrepreneur and blogger, runs the Roundtable project on X.

Mario Nawfal considers himself to be objective and sees his mission as building bridges between East and West through new media.

The head of state was asked whether he discussed the topic of the forthcoming USA-Ukraine minerals deal during his recent conversation with the Russian President. “Did he express any opinion as to whether this might lead to peace? How does he assess the progress towards peace? Perhaps he shared his impressions of his recent conversation with Trump,” the interviewer asked.

“Only in general terms: about the conversation with Trump, the talks in Saudi Arabia, and on minerals deal. We will meet in Moscow in a week and we will have a very detailed and thorough talk on all issues. That's what we agreed on during a phone tall: that we will meet and discuss all issues in detail,” the head of state said.

“As for access to rare earth materials, I raised this issue [in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin] and told him: 'It is a little strange that the USA demands Ukraine give them the most valuable things it has. This deal is not only about rare earth materials. It is about natural gas, oil, logistics (access to ports) and so on. There is a broader issue at stake. I explained my position to Putin. He remarked that the Americans are banging on an open door. Russia has all of these resources and is open to negotiations and cooperation'. And then he voiced it publicly,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state believes that the agreement between the United States and Ukraine regarding rare earth minerals could cause concern for Russia, and it is likely that this is already the case.

“This is my opinion. I have not discussed these matters with Russia and with Putin, but we will do so. It could probably raise concerns if Russia feels that these arrangements go beyond economic relations. If they are purely about the economy, not the military-industrial complex, weapons, armed forces, then why not? Russia will continue working,” the Belarusian leader said.

“Yes, it's not very pleasant to have such a powerful state as the United States of America extracting minerals, setting up enterprises across your fence. I guess it is not enjoyable. It could have been your job, but instead others are doing it. But Russia will survive this. Russia is huge and has enough resources,” the President added.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, during his recent contacts with Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader confirmed his readiness to negotiate the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, including with representatives of Ukraine.

“He said that Ukrainians and Zelensky were offended that they were not invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia. He added then that there was no need to call Ukraine as only issues pertaining Russia and the United States were discussed there. Ukraine was hardly mentioned at those talks. So there was no need to invite Ukraine, he said. Trump also spoke in the same vein. When it is time to discuss Ukraine’s issues, I think no one is going to solve them without Ukraine,” the Belarusian leader said.

“As for sending peacekeeping forces there [to Ukraine], Russia will never agree to this. At least, this is Russia's position today. Especially since the leadership of the European Union, primarily represented by Germany and France, is taking a very aggressive position at the moment,” the head of state said. “I do not know if Trump in his talks with Macron and Starmer was able to pivot them towards peace and peace talks, but you see they are taking a very aggressive stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“So Russia is categorically against any peacekeeping forces from European states,” the Belarusian leader said.