Meeting with Head of State Inspectorate for Protection of Flora and Fauna Yuri Tertel

It is necessary to strengthen the protection of flora and fauna in Belarus, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Yuri Tertel, head of the State Inspectorate for Protection of Flora and Fauna under the President of the Republic of Belarus, to receive his report on 25 July.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked Yuri Tertel what should be done to make the work of the State Inspectorate more efficient and what are the shortcomings in its activities today. Several years ago, when Yuri Tertel was appointed head of the State Inspectorate, the president pointed out to the need to ensure discipline in the agency.

“A military man was put in charge to restore order. Has order been put in place? How will we move forward in this plan?” the head of state asked. “We have to improve the protection of fauna and flora. A green island of nature in the center of Europe should be preserved for the future,” he added.