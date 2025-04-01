Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko named the key aspect of cooperation with Russia at a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Penza Oblast Oleg Melnichenko on 1 April.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus wants the Russian delegation to feel at home and to view Belarusians as their friends. “Rest assured that everything we agree on will be implemented. And even more effectively and efficiently than in Russia itself,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The President remarked that both sides still have considerable opportunities and reserves to expand cooperation. “These reserves need to be untapped now given the situation that we currently have. This is the thin edge of the wedge. Things are not as simple and great as some may think,” he noted.

“Yet again, everything will depend on us. We should rely only on our own capacities. And if we get something good from outside, we will be glad about it. But we should think twice before accepting what they might offer us [from abroad]. Because we have already had enough of this havoc: They would say they have good quality, investments and so on over there. But money has been stolen, arrested both from Russia and from us. Where are those investors and the quality that we were chasing? This has taught us a tough lesson. We should rely on ourselves. We are capable of doing a lot,” the President said.

According to the President, time, patience and joint efforts are needed in order to get out of the current situation. “What can we do? Since we have wasted some time, now we must bear with it and focus on our own strengths. This is our position, Oleg Vladimirovich. I am sure that people in Russia understand this even better than we do. Let's band together for a common cause that is important for our peoples, for Belarus and Russia,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. He added that this task is taking on new significance on the eve of an important holiday – 2 April, the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

Speaking about the practical side of cooperation with Penza Oblast, the President welcomed the increase in trade and economic cooperation. “I must say that our trade is very solid (although we are not giants in this process). The growth was quite impressive last year - almost 10%. And this includes only what we were able to calculate,” the head of state emphasized. We are focused on industrial cooperation with Russia and your region,” the head of state said.

In particular, the President mentioned the collaboration of two large machine-building enterprises - Belarus’ MAZ and Russia’ GRAZ factory located in Penza Oblast. Mogilevliftmash has built and is expanding cooperation with manufacturers of motors and engines operating in this Russian region.

“Cooperation prospects are good, after all there is no other way but to cooperate, as our elevators and your elevators are old, they need to be replaced. And this is true for the entire former Union [the Soviet Union]. Therefore, the demand is very high, we need to double down on their production,” the head of state is confident.

The President remarked that Belarus is interested in supplying passenger vehicles to the Russian region and is ready to increase the supplies if needed. He specified that this concerns many types of vehicles (including trolleybuses, buses, trams) running on various types of fuel, including gas.

Aleksandr Lukashenko called cooperation in the housing and utilities sector a promising area. “We can supply a full range of equipment for effective operation of this sector,” he noted. The parties also explored the possibilities to step up cooperation in such traditional sectors as agriculture, and to increase the export of Belarusian food products. “If we need to expand our cooperation in this area, we will do it,” the President assured.

At the end of the conversation, Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the Russian delegation for the visit: “I think there will be [an opportunity during the visit] not only to discuss something, but also to see something new that your region might need.”

Trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Penza Oblast is on the rise - the trade has been steadily growing in recent years. In 2020 it approximated $82 million, while in 2021 it exceeded $103 million, and in 2024 it amounted to $152 million, up 10% over 2023. Belarusian exports to the Russian region exceeded $91 million last year. The key exports were butter, cottage cheese and cheeses, wood-fiber boards, non-alloy steel rods, parts for internal combustion engines, washing machines, and plastic containers.