Report of Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin to receive his report on 18 March.

“We have discussed all the issues that needed to be addressed, both one-on-one and, especially, together with the participation of our delegations [the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent official visit to Russia]. The Russian President gave the corresponding instructions on both gas and oil issues. He told me the following day that he talked to Sechin about oil refining matters. This means that we just need to finalize these issues, to work out the pricing formula and so on,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also gave a number of instructions on the work of deputy prime ministers in the implementation of the plans of Belarusian-Russian cooperation. “The embassy should be involved in this work to the full,” he added.

“As for the domestic agenda, I got the following information: indeed, our GDP is on the rise, but we also have many issues that need to be resolved so that we will not fall through at the end of the year. This pertains to growth and other things. Our industry and agriculture are still lagging behind, although insignificantly. Our product exports to Russia are lower than last year. This is very alarming. And inflation. You tell me why it was 2% in the first few months,” the head of state said.

Speaking about inflation, Aleksandr Lukashenko assumed that this may have to do, among other things, with the increase in regulated prices in the first quarter. In this regard, the prime minister mentioned the rise in prices for housing and utility services.

“We need to come to grips with it. If this is it, then it is understandable. But if there are other underlying problems, it is bad. I know that cucumbers and tomatoes have become cheaper compared to last year,” the President noted.

The prime minister admitted the problems mentioned by the President. “Indeed, our GDP grew by 3.1% over two months. Yet, it was slower than in January this year. There are both objective and subjective reasons for it. The government is fully aware of this and is taking action. Of course, we are very concerned about the situation in foreign trade, including the issue you have mentioned - the export of products to the Russian Federation,” Aleksandr Turchin said.

He recalled his conversation with the head of BelGee: “January was not very good. In February things got better. It is clear that the situation is still far from perfect, but anyway.”

“Our most serious concern is our mechanical engineering. You know the reasons. They include the situation in the Russian Federation, high interest rates. Therefore, I believe, one of the main tasks (and you have never lost sight of it) is the diversification of our exports. It is clear that Russia is our main key partner,” added Aleksandr Turchin.