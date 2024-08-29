Report on current issues related to Belarus’ information policy

The mass media will play one of the leading roles during the upcoming election campaign in Belarus, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he heard out a report on current issues related to the country’s information policy on 29 August.

“I would like to discuss with you a number of topical issues regarding the mass media. We are about to enter the election campaign. The mass media, fortunately, will play almost one of the leading roles here. I say fortunately because it will be mass media and not some problems, wars and so on. It is better to fight on this field, although it is not easy at all,” the head of state said.

“I am certainly grateful to all of you for covering the most pressing topics of our life. You also show me up quite well sometimes. Thank you for this. During the upcoming election campaign we will have to show what we have achieved over this time. We do not need to pull someone here by force. We have a lot to show people,” the Belarusian leader added. “Of course, there are shortcomings. Well, what are we to do here? Everyone has them. At the same time, a lot of good things have been done, and we need to show them to our people. Let people decide what to do and whom to choose.”

According to the head of state, the issue of getting the media ready for the election campaign is of high importance. “You do not need to push for the incumbent head of state, if he decides to run for presidency. We should just show our people what we have achieved,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Vladimir Pertsov, Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration, thanked the head of state for the opportunity to meet: “Thank you very much, Aleksandr Grigoriyevich, for finding the time and opportunity in such a tight schedule, in such a difficult environment along the perimeter of our country to meet with those who are responsible for the implementation of information policy in our country.”

The President clarified that the participants of the meeting were responsible not only for information policy in the state, adding that their area of responsibility was much broader. “Why information policy? Ideological work. You are the only mastodons left in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President remarked that the previous day he had seen all those gathered in the evening TV broadcast (the presentation of the news TV channel took place at the Belarusian TV and Radio Company on 28 August, its readiness was discussed by Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Vladimir Pertsov, the presidential press secretary, the information minister and the chairman of the Belarusian TV and Radio Company). “I looked at you on the screen yesterday and thought: well, they all gathered and showed the people who was responsible for ideological work in the country. So you area of responsibility is wider,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to Vladimir Pertsov, the main issues of the report to the President included the implementation of the previously given instructions of the head of state and significant social and political projects by the leading mass media of Belarus, and also the development of the Union State media holding company. “We have already reached certain decisions and, of course, your advice, your recommendation will be very important to us in this period,” the deputy head of the Belarus President Administration said.