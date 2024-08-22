Meeting with Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang

Economic interaction is the top priority task in the cooperation between Belarus and China, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang in Minsk on 22 August.

The head of state warmly welcomed the Chinese high-ranking guest. “We attach exceptional importance to your visit. I think this visit can be historic,” he emphasized.

“Today the most important task for us is to raise economic and investment cooperation to the level of political cooperation,” the Belarusian leader said.

In his words, despite the great geographical distance, the two countries are united not only in the assessment of the past, but also in their views on the current political situation, as well as on the future world order. Belarus and China have established the highest level of relations in history - all-weather and all-round strategic partnership.

“President Xi Jinping and I have a deep and sincere, very long-standing friendship. The two countries provide each other with unconditional support in issues affecting the vital interests,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He recalled that at the beginning of the pandemic Belarus was the first to send an airplane with humanitarian aid to China. “When the COVID-19 reached Belarus, Beijing thanked back by transferring several dozens of tonnes of medical cargo to Minsk. The Belarusian people responded to your kindness with sincere gratitude,” the President said.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to China for providing technical and economic assistance. “Even in the difficult period of the pandemic we managed to continue the construction of international-class sports facilities gifted to us by Great China. Today they are becoming not just a decoration of the Belarusian capital, but also symbols of friendship between our countries,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that together Belarus and China are capable of doing a lot. Over the past 17 years, as many as 27 strategic industrial projects worth more than $5 billion have been implemented in Belarus with the help of China.

“As President Xi Jinping said, we look into the future together, not at the current difficulties. There are always more solutions than problems. Very Wisely. When we met in Astana in July, we agreed that during your visit to Belarus at the government level, we could discuss all specific issues of cooperation and find solutions. I am very grateful that both Xi Jinping and you devote a lot of time to our cooperation. Your visit to Belarus testifies to the fact. You should remember that Belarusians are generally a very grateful people, and they have never been in debt to anyone. We are grateful to you for everything you have done for Belarus, and we will make it worth your while. I and our ministers are determined to work in this spirit,” the President stressed.