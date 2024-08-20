Meeting with Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan’s Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Minsk on 20 August.

The head of state welcomed the Pakistani speaker of parliament, adding that he was very glad to see him in the hero city of Minsk in the year when the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. “We want, as we have recently agreed with your prime minister [the meeting took place on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana on 4 July 2024], to revisit and resume relations, and to bring them to an even higher level,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

In this regard, the parties are implementing the agreement to develop a joint action plan - a roadmap for 2025-2027, which, according to the President, will define the main areas of cooperation. “I would very much like the MPs of our countries to get involved in the work on this plan of relations between Belarus and Pakistan. While developing this roadmap, we will have to revise the legal acts, agreements, memorandums, treaties signed between the two countries. Here, MPs could contribute to a better development of the roadmap,” the head of state said. He also expressed interest in having the MPs of both countries join the work of the trade and economic commission and give additional impetus to its activities. “It would be a good help in the work of the trade and economic commission,” the Belarusian leader said.

Touching upon cooperation on international platforms, the President thanked Pakistan for supporting Belarus at the United Nations and in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. “We have good relations in these and other international organizations to support each other. We need to continue this policy and deepen it. Belarus is ready for it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Speaking about the bilateral trade, the President said that it averaged about $50 million. “You should agree that the trade between high-tech Belarus and such a country of more than 200 population [like Pakistan] is, I would say, hardly anything. That is why we need to deepen and expand our trade,” the head of state is convinced. “We are ready to satisfy your interest during this visit and present what is Belarus capable of.”

The Pakistani high guest said that he warmly recalls the meeting with the Belarusian head of state in 2016 during his visit to Pakistan. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq thanked the President of Belarus for the opportunity of the current meeting and emphasized: “You are absolutely right, the trip was long, but if we are talking about friends, time does not matter. I convey to you the warmest greetings from the prime minister of Pakistan and special wishes from Pakistan's ruling party leader Nawaz Sharif. He sends you special warm wishes, as he considers you a close friend.”

The parliament speaker also noted: “I absolutely agree with you. We have good bilateral agreements. There are more than 90 agreements. However, they are not implemented to a sufficient extent.”