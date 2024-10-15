The Belarusian economy is going strong, which makes it possible to increase welfare spending, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he heard out the report on improving welfare policies on 15 October.

“Today we will discuss the issues of social care of the vulnerable categories of our citizens. The topic is important. We are a welfare state. With such a policy, we are obliged to support pensioners, people with disabilities, and orphans. In general, the authorities are judged by the way they address such issues,” the head of state said.

“Welfare programs in our country are large-scale. Our economy is showing a strong performance and makes it possible to channel more funds into the welfare sector. This is exactly what we are doing right now. I have already reiterated that wise decision-making depends on how careful we track the situation. We must understand what we can do and what we cannot do today. Most importantly, we must be sure that we fulfill the things we have decided to do. All the decisions should be implemented,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state was shown a draft document on welfare. “The developers of the relevant document are sitting at this table today. I would like to hear the answers to the following questions: what do you propose to adopt and will we will able to fulfill it? Most importantly, do we need it?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked. “There should not be any competition here when someone says that there is not enough money, while others act as some great benefactors.”

Attending the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Aleksandr Yegorov, Labor and Social Security Minister Natalya Pavlyuchenko, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov, and Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus Yuri Senko.