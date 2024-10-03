Meeting with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on 3 October.

“Despite various developments in the international arena, when it comes to our relations, you and my very close friend and brother Ilham Heydarovich [Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan] should know that no topics are off-limits for Belarus and Azerbaijan. We do not violate any norms of international law, our friendship is not aimed against third countries, we work in the interests of our peoples,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that friendly relations between the two countries had been established during Heydar Aliyev's presidency: “We were on very good terms, we always found common ground and were supportive of each other. And I often tell Ilham Heydarovich, the incumbent President: thank God that we have managed to maintain the same level of relations that we had with your father.”

“Therefore, you are very welcome in Belarus. You are not a stranger to us, you represent a friendly nation,” added Aleksandr Lukashenko. The President emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of Belarus’ closest friends along with Russia.

The Belarusian head of state reiterated the need to implement the agreements reached during Aleksandr Lukashenko's state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2024. He had discussed this topic, with a focus on economic aspects of bilateral relations, the day before with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko: “There are no problems. Yet, he wished that things were done faster. It is good that the prime minister understands that today it is necessary to move faster, because such is the time.”

“If during your visit to Belarus we find a way to take it up a notch, we will definitely do it. As presidents, we will not interfere with your work, we will not hinder it,” the Belarusian leader assured.

Aleksandr Lukashenko went on saying that Belarus and Azerbaijan support each other on international platforms. “We have no problems, we back each other, have supported and will support each other. I am very grateful to the government of Azerbaijan and the President for the enormous support they provide us,” the head of state said.

“Our relations represent a good mix of interstate and personal relations. Our personal relations are woven into the fabric of interstate relations, and this benefits our relations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “Tell us what we can do for Azerbaijan, and we will do everything. It has been this way and it will remain so going forward. I am sure that Azerbaijan will do everything it can for us, too, because it has always been like that.”

In turn, Ali Asadov thanked the President for the opportunity to meet. “This is a great honor for me and our delegation,” he said.

The prime minister conveyed greetings and best wishes from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Aleksandr Lukashenko: “He tasked me to convey friendly and fraternal greetings."

Ali Asadov drew attention to a long history of friendly relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan. He remarked that Belarus is high on the foreign policy agenda of the President of Azerbaijan. It is also important that the countries’ leaders have developed good relations.

“It is a duty and pleasure for us, members of the governments, to fulfill the task that our leaders have set for us,” the prime minister said.

He recalled that following the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan in May this year, the heads of state set a number of tasks for the governments, which now serve as a cooperation roadmap. “We have come to Belarus as part of a large delegation,” Ali Asadov noted.

The prime minister renewed the Azerbaijani President’s invitation to Aleksandr Lukashenko to attend the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) that is due to take place in Baku in November.

“Since Ilham invites us, we will surely come,” the Belarusian President said.

“We attach great importance to your personal participation, as it will give this conference a special status,” Ali Asadov emphasized.