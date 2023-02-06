Report of Emergencies Minister Vadim Sinyavsky

In connection with the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Emergencies Minister Vadim Sinyavsky on the readiness of the Emergencies Ministry of Belarus to provide assistance to the affected states.

Following the report, Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed to send the Republic of Turkey a 64-strong emergency rescue team of the Emergencies Ministry certified according to UN international standards, and equipment intended for search and rescue operations.

An instruction was also given to look into sending humanitarian cargo to Syria.