Report of Belarus’ Prosecutor General Andrei Shved

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed to prepare for a large-scale meeting with the country’s law enforcers as he met with Belarus’ Prosecutor General Andrei Shved to receive his report on 6 February.

“Let us gather the entire power bloc to discuss the results of the previous year. We will talk about the tasks we have. I think we will get together here, in the Palace of Independence, in the largest hall, and have a frank discussion about the tasks and shortcomings. Most importantly, the shortcomings of the security bloc, including the army,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The head of state stressed that it is necessary to talk about the shortcomings in each law enforcement agency at such large meetings. “It is our shortcoming that we do not talk about the problems of the army, prosecutor's office, investigation bodies, Interior Ministry, and KGB at such large-scale meetings. After all, these are people who perform similar important tasks. The Investigative Committee needs to see how the army is doing, for example. The Prosecutor's Office is, of course, in constant contact here. We need to discuss these issues. We will hear our both the achievements and shortcomings there,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed the prosecutor general together with the head of the Belarus President Administration to prepare a corresponding meeting. “We need to thoroughly prepare for this event. Of course, I will speak about the tasks and certain shortcomings, and you should be prepared to analyze the legal situation in the law enforcement bodies. We will also hear out law enforcers,” said the head of state.

“We do not need to deal with any reports today. I would like to hear how you assess the general criminogenic situation in the country today,” the President said.

Another topic of the report was the investigation of the criminal case into the genocide of the population of Belarus during the Great Patriotic War and the post-war period. The criminal process was launched by the Prosecutor General's Office in April 2021.

"It is solely the prosecutor's office that is engaged in this work. I see that you have been taking active efforts. Well done, this is a very necessary work. This will remain in history forever," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

“Today I have signed a decree, prepared by a group of specialists headed by you, on the consideration of the applications from Belarusian citizens abroad regarding their possible violation of the law. This is exactly the issue we discussed the other day. I also looked at the composition [of the commission] and other things. If we did not include anything in the decree, the prosecutor general has enough power to engage the entire state apparatus, civil servants to solve the issue with those who left the country,” the head of state said.

“We should look not only at the so-called opposition in exile. There can be others. They understand very well that we will find them anyway. Someone will apply to the commission. You will sort everything out in the commission,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The commission also includes people who were among the victims of the committed offenses. The President supported this approach: “Then the public will understand that it is not Lukashenko, Shved and others in power who make decisions. Of course, we need to organize everything. But those who saw what was happening and had to tolerate violence or offenses committed against them should take an active part in the work of the commission, too. The decree has been signed. I only ask you to explain to people once again our every step in detail.”

In turn, Andrei Shved thanked the President for his support of the proposals included in the decree. “It was huge work done by all government bodies. The approaches were basically defined. As you said, no one should be dragged back here, and people should understand that they have some guarantees, as well,” the prosecutor general said.