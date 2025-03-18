Report of Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov to receive his report.

In his opening remarks, the head of state outlined a number of topics to be discussed. These are the upcoming visits, the progress in the plans to develop cooperation, including with China. The topics also include the work in the Eurasian Economic Union and preparations for the summit, taking into account Belarus' chairmanship in this integration union this year. Moreover, the President is planning to hold a meeting with Belarusian ambassadors.

“I would like to discuss the degree of readiness of the President's visits that are being planned. To what extent are they prepared today? Are there any issues?” the head of state asked.

The President noted that he is planning to visit a number of Asian countries, and these will be very important visits. “How are things on this front,” he asked the minister.

“Second item on the agenda is the Eurasian Economic Council [meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council]. When, what and how we hold it?” the head of state posed another question.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also recalled the task he had set not only for Maksim Ryzhenkov, but also for head of the President Administration Dmitry Krutoi: “I promised that we would seriously look into the structure and number of employees of the Eurasian commission [Eurasian Economic Commission]. In order to finally decide on salaries and so on. This will be a litmus test for us. That's why we should look into it. If anything, please consult with Mikhail Myasnikovich [former chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission]. He is intimately familiar with these issues, at least more than any of us here in Belarus. It is important we don't make any mistakes when we make proposals.”

“Another item is a meeting with the ambassadors that I mentioned. We have to decide when we will invite them. I am not saying that it can be summer or any other time. It is up to you to decide,” the head of state said, speaking about the timing of the event.

The number one issue, identified by Aleksandr Lukashenko, is the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors on foreign economic activity. “They should focus on this topic,” he said.

“It's very important to have an idea of how we're going to move forward in our relations with the People's Republic of China. This is Directive No. 9. It clearly defines our goals and tasks,” the President set the task.

The development of relations with other countries in such regions as the Middle East, Africa is also in the center of attention. “We have talked a lot about this. But should draw up roadmaps. These are the plans of our work,” the Belarusian leader said.

As an example, he cited Oman where the head of state recently paid an official visit. “We have visited Oman. How will we work with Oman? I think you were planning a trip there. We need to meet with the Omani government’s point-man and talk about how they see our further actions now that some time has passed,” the head of state noted.

The President also recalled that he instructed the industry minister, who accompanied the head of state during the visit, to monitor all issues of cooperation with this state. “In terms of relations with Oman we need at least two anchor points that we are interested in and that we need. This is very important,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.