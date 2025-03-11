Meeting with Governor of Russia’s Primorye Territory Oleg Kozhemyako

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Governor of Russia’s Primorye Territory Oleg Kozhemyako on 11 March.

“I must point out, Oleg Nikolayevich, that you are a man of your word. You have come to Belarus, met with the President and discussed issues. Maybe we will come up with something new in our cooperation. We will review how the old [agreements] are being implemented,” the head of state said at the beginning of the meeting.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that he was glad to meet with the governor of the Russian region that is interconnected with Belarus on so many levels: “As I say, this land is far away, but you are not strangers to us. We have always cared deeply about Vladivostok and Primorye Territory.”

The President suggested that the governor should not rush home and use his time in Belarus for recreation, among other things. “Belarus is a place where you can relax. Don't be in a hurry to return home, we are glad to see you in Belarus,” he said.

In turn, Oleg Kozhemyako congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his recent re-election as President: “This demonstrated ultimate trust in you on the part of the Belarusian people. This trust comes from your consistent work, progress that the republic has made under your watch in the economic, cultural and social fields. Of course, your multipronged work on the international arena is also very important to us, as are the steps to strengthen the friendship between our peoples, between Russia and the Republic of Belarus.”