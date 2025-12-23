Report of Head of Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi

Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi has delivered a report to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The report focused on personnel matters.

The President’s schedule for the near and medium term was also discussed. The schedule is tight and, at Aleksandr Lukashenko’s request, must be planned with maximum precision.

A separate topic dealt with the finalization of key draft documents for the upcoming year. The President was briefed on the approaches to drafting the national budget and the state investment program for 2026.

The President was also informed that a protocol of instructions has been prepared and is being implemented following the major meeting held in Vitebsk Oblast. Particular attention was given to restoring order at livestock facilities and machine yards, as well as to procuring fertilizers for spring sowing. Dmitry Krutoi was tasked with organizing and overseeing all key areas and assignments outlined at the meeting, extending these processes nationwide.