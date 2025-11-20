Belarusian President makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made personnel decisions on 20 November.

The head of state appointed:

Denis Korzhitsky as Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology;

Dmitry Krasovsky as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (non-resident);

Sergei Malinovsky as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Montenegro (non-resident).

The President also approved the appointment of:

Sergei Shamovich as Chairman of the Ushachi District Executive Committee;

Nikolai Budnevich as Chairman of the Shumilino District Executive Committee;

Vitaly Bychkovsky as Chairman of the Volozhin District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Yefimchikov as Chairman of the Krasnopolye District Executive Committee;

Gevorg Melkonyan as Chairman of the Osipovichy District Executive Committee;

Aleksandr Divakov as Chairman of the Khotimsk District Executive Committee;

Taras Murog as Director General of Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ);

Sergei Kasperovich as Rector of Belarusian State Technological University;

Yuri Mashin as Rector of Kuleshov Mogilev State University;

Natalya Vasilevskaya as First Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;

Oleg Dikun as Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;

Aleksandr Shevchenko as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Shanghai (People’s Republic of China);

Denis Meleshkin as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Almaty (Republic of Kazakhstan).