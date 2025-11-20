Belarusian President makes new appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made personnel decisions on 20 November.
The head of state appointed:
Denis Korzhitsky as Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology;
Dmitry Krasovsky as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (non-resident);
Sergei Malinovsky as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Montenegro (non-resident).
The President also approved the appointment of:
Sergei Shamovich as Chairman of the Ushachi District Executive Committee;
Nikolai Budnevich as Chairman of the Shumilino District Executive Committee;
Vitaly Bychkovsky as Chairman of the Volozhin District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Yefimchikov as Chairman of the Krasnopolye District Executive Committee;
Gevorg Melkonyan as Chairman of the Osipovichy District Executive Committee;
Aleksandr Divakov as Chairman of the Khotimsk District Executive Committee;
Taras Murog as Director General of Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ);
Sergei Kasperovich as Rector of Belarusian State Technological University;
Yuri Mashin as Rector of Kuleshov Mogilev State University;
Natalya Vasilevskaya as First Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;
Oleg Dikun as Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade;
Aleksandr Shevchenko as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Shanghai (People’s Republic of China);
Denis Meleshkin as Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Almaty (Republic of Kazakhstan).