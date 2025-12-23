Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made personnel decisions on 23 December.

The head of state appointed:

Dmitry Gora as Prosecutor General of Belarus;

Konstantin Bychek as Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus.

“The Prosecutor's Office, without delving into the list of your tasks, which the President Administration formally outlined for me here (I am aware of them myself), must be a true command center. Not only in the fight against corruption. The Prosecutor's Office should take on a number of powers that are currently assigned or, for various reasons (as circumstances have evolved), have been transferred to the Security Council apparatus. You must see this. I see it. Sometimes we have overlooked the Prosecutor General, the Prosecutor's Office. Although Andrei Shved [former Prosecutor General] did a lot, otherwise he would not have been elected to the position of Chairman of the Supreme Court. He is a patriotic person and did much in the Prosecutor General's Office to ensure it worked intensively,” the President said.

“Among other tasks facing the prosecution authorities, Aleksandr Lukashenko named the investigation of facts of the genocide of the Belarusian people. A lot has already been accomplished in recent years. "We have already uncovered so much evidence that it’s difficult to find more. But ultimately, we must send them [those responsible for the genocide] a bill. Whether it is paid or not, they must understand the debt they owe to us,” the President said. “They must understand that they destroyed the country,” the President said.

The head of state instructed that very serious attention be paid to suppressing corruption offenses. “To put it bluntly, if we do not curb these corruption trends, we will come to war. That is always the way. Especially for us, for Slavs. We are a kind of people who do not tolerate injustice. And corruption is a terrible injustice,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The realization of genuine human rights in Belarus must be closely monitored. Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “You should make sure that all of it is implemented in Belarus. The right to work, to occupational earnings. Every person in Belarus has the right to justice.”

The head of state recalled his demand to make sure that the migrants that come to Belarus must enjoy the same rights that Belarusian citizens have: “After all, this is what they have come for. And the most important thing for them (they don’t demand much) is to be given jobs. But we are ready to supply them with everything. Both for Belarusians and for them,” he said. “This is why human rights, genuine human rights must be overserved. And you should keep an eye on it.”

While appointing new heads of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Investigative Committee, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko tasked them with continuing to prevent any “revolutionary” attempts to undermine the existing state order. “There are elections for that. One should take part in elections and solve these problems. Belarus has everything for it. Especially given that the current President, as I often say, is not holding onto power with a death grip,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“You and Konstantin Fyodorovich [Bychek, appointed on the same day as Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus] will have to work closely together here. Very closely indeed,” stressed the Belarusian leader.

“Therefore, we must bring this work to completion and thoroughly expose all these Nazi crimes. This remains relevant today, deeply relevant. We were correct to pursue it, especially against the backdrop of the policies being pursued by the West, particularly European states,” the Belarusian leader added.

