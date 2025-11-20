Report of Head of Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi on 20 November.

Oversight over the situation in agriculture was one of the topics covered by Dmitry Krutoi’s report. In particular, the need to maintain proper conditions for keeping agricultural animals during winter was mentioned. The head of state warned that people would be called to account for that.

“We have all the manufacturing facilities under the roof but in the countryside everything is outdoors. This is why I instructed you yesterday to get in touch with all the authorized representatives, aides, and oblast governors. People will be called to account harshly. Simply harshly. No verbal pyrotechnics and philosophy. Proper preparations ahead of the winter are necessary,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “We have always prepared cattle for winter just like we organize the harvesting campaign. It is a matter of utmost importance. Otherwise, why do we sow and harvest crops if we cannot keep agricultural animals in normal conditions? This is why it is necessary to pay serious attention to it.”

Continuing the line of thought, the head of state mentioned that the Belarus President Administration should put more efforts into personnel management. It is particularly important when executive positions are affected.

“If an executive is in place, then results will be produced. The President Administration should step up these efforts. I don’t even know, it is up to you… You may have [to set up] some council and the rest,” Aleksandr Lukashenko suggested.

Meanwhile, he stressed that this work should include no voluntarism and ad libbing. “There must be no voluntarism. There must be no improvisations on the part of the [President’s] aide or the head of the Administration or other individuals. It is necessary to consult before suggesting candidates for various positions. Then we won’t have to reshuffle the personnel every year or every two to three years. An executive is about stability, this is why it is necessary to pick and choose personnel. It is a very important matter,” the President is convinced.

Dmitry Krutoi’s report also covered the work schedule and foreign trips of the head of state. The President remarked that he would go on a big business trip across the planet’s south.

“A very extensive business trip across the south of virtually the planet is expected. Starting with Myanmar, Oman, Algeria, and so on,” the head of state said.

The Belarusian leader also pointed out that a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will take place in Kyrgyzstan and he also intends to take part in it. Apart from that, a traditional meeting of the leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg in late 2025. “Kyrgyzstan, the Collective Security Treaty Organization – a meeting. Then we go back home and will take part in a summarizing conference in St. Petersburg,” the President added.

“The end of the year will be very complicated and hard. Most likely we will have negotiations with our American partners in December on top of that. At least we aim for it. This is why the work schedule should be carefully verified [so that] I could understand where I am needed, where I am not needed, and what we will be able to accomplish over there,” Aleksandr Lukashenko gave the instruction.