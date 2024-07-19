Aleksandr Lukashenko appoints new authorized representatives in regions and Minsk

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a resolution to appoint new authorized representatives in the regions and the city of Minsk.

First Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Natalya Petkevich and Chairman of the Standing Commission on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Mikhail Rusy were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Brest Oblast;

Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Igor Sergeyenko and Agriculture and Food Minister Anatoly Linevich were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Vitebsk Oblast;

Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate Yuri Nazarov and Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Gomel Oblast;

State Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich and Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Grodno Oblast;

Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian People’s Congress Aleksandr Kosinets and Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Parkhomchik were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Minsk Oblast;

Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi and Chairman of the Standing Commission on Regional Policy and Local Self-Government of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Leonid Zayats were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Mogilev Oblast;

Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalya Kochanova and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov were appointed the president’s authorized representatives in Minsk.

The resolution invalidates the documents (their structural elements) on appointment and dismissal of authorized representatives that were passed by the president prior to this resolution.