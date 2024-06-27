Belarusian President makes new appointments

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new appointments on 27 June.

The head of state made a number of top-ranking personnel appointments on 27 June. Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that all the candidates are mainly young and promising people.

“A new generation. What I’ve been talking about. A generational change is in progress. Young, promising, and professional people should rise to power. Not only to manage individual areas. There are no non-professionals at this table,” the head of state stressed.

In his words, over the course of several years the new generation of administrators will have to implement everything the 7th Belarusian People’s Congress discussed in April.

“The country needs to receive a good government. Connections between the President and the government via the Belarus President Administration. We need results and efficiency. I warn everyone categorically: no foot dragging and red tape. If an issue needs to be addressed and you see it can be addressed within a day or two, then get it done. May god have mercy on you if starting Monday I will continue getting reports about this foot dragging and red tape as before. I warn the Belarus President Administration specifically: ministers should run about and get things done. If the government machine fails to do something, give it a hint and make demands in no uncertain terms,” Aleksandr Lukashenko identified the task. “Efficiency must be increased unbelievably if we want to survive this crazy fight. Every one of you knows what is going on around us.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko appointed Dmitry Krutoi Head of the Belarus President Administration. Natalya Petkevich was appointed First Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I made a number of personnel management decisions yesterday. I’d like to voice them in the presence of civil servants and those responsible. Primarily the appointed ones. I’ve decided to appoint a head of the Presidential administration. Dmitry Nikolayevich Krutoi will take care of these obligations and functions starting tomorrow.”

“You have been appointed Head of the Belarus President Administration. You are also responsible for the realization of all our agreements with the Russian Federation. You know these problems better than anyone else. Take them under control the way [First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai] Snopkov does with regard to China. Our two main partners are Russia and the People’s Republic of China. We need a responsible and task-oriented approach towards fulfilling our obligations and towards advancing our relations. You will be responsible for it for now. If you feel we don’t need this oversight, tell me. Across the board. Including your visits to Russian regions just the way you did it when you were the ambassador. There are no topics to avoid,” the President said.

At the same time the head of state made it clear that despite these instructions Dmitry Krutoi should not substitute the new ambassador. “I know you are a polite person. You will not stomp on someone else’s bailiwick. But be accurate and polite in relations with the new ambassador. He should take care of problems. You will have to give hints, a bit of a nudge at times in the course of overseeing various processes. And naturally you will be responsible for the corresponding commission for now. Until you tell me no,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

“But the Belarus President Administration should be prioritized,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

The President explained why he had chosen Dmitry Krutoi as the new head of the Belarus President Administration. Dmitry Krutoi worked in the administration not so long ago. He has experience of working in the government and knows the matters concerning the Belarus President Administration and interaction with the government very well.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that it is important considering the need to oversee the fulfillment of the President’s instructions. “We will talk about it when you come to me with the prime minister,” the head of state said.

Speaking about Natalya Petkevich’s appointment, Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “There will be no applause [on the part of subordinates] considering your insistence on high standards and your principled approach. Your knowledge. You know everything.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko appointed Aleksandr Rogozhnik, who until now served as the Industry Minister, as Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

According to the head of state, currently Belarus' work with Russia is mainly focused on industrial projects. "We still have many issues to address in this regard. Hence the appointment of Aleksandr Rogozhnik," the Belarusian leader said.

Addressing Dmitry Krutoi, who has been ambassador to Hussia until now and has been appointed Head of the President Administration, Aleksandr Lukashenko said: "You keep an eye. Involve the government, where necessary. Make sure the ambassador is on the ball. Aleksandr Rogozhnik is aware of the high-paced work in Russia. The current ambassador Dmitry Krutoi is a true workaholic, traveling all over Russia. Secondly, your subordinates must be up to the mark: if they fail to do some work in time, they should work on a weekend."

"This is what is expected of the President Administration today, first of all in terms of my control over the government and other structures. We should work three times more today than yesterday," the Belarusian leader added.

Sergei Aleinik, who previously held the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs, was appointed a member of the Council of the Republic.

"He will head the appropriate commission. He gave his consent," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state recalled that former diplomat Sergei Rachkov heads the Standing Committee on International Affairs in the House of Representatives. A similar position in the Council of the Republic will be held by Sergei Aleinik.

"Control over the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Parliament, on certain issues by the government, will be strengthened," the President said. "All of you asked for greater powers, you will receive them, including the Parliament."

First Deputy Head of the Belarusian President Administration Maksim Ryzhenkov was appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I would like to say something: it is useless to influence Mr Ryzhenkov. Not only because he reports directly to the President, but also because he is his own man. Indeed, there must be control: delicate, honest, decent. Let's consult on some things before appointing ambassadors (to be discussed by the commission) and so on. We will exercise the same practice in respect of ministers and other officials," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.