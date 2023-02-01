Aleksandr Lukashenko concludes visit to Zimbabwe

The state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe is over. The Belarusian president was seen off at the airport by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa personally. The farewell ceremony was just as solemn as the welcoming ceremony - with a guard of honor, the performance of anthems and traditional dances and songs.

As a gift from the leader of Zimbabwe, Aleksandr Lukashenko received a photo album capturing memorable moments of the visit. “That was done very quickly. I’m taking it,” the Belarusian leader said.

On the last day of the visit Aleksandr Lukashenko and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the famous Victoria Falls and a petting zoo. “The extraordinary power of this water flow is comparable to the strength of the people of Zimbabwe,” Aleksandr Lukashenko left such a note after visiting one of the main attractions of Zimbabwe.

After that, the heads of state held talks in a private setting without cameras.