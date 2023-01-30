State visit to Zimbabwe

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Zimbabwe on a state visit.

The head of state’s aircraft landed in the airport of Harare. The Belarusian leader was greeted by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the airport.

The official welcome ceremony involved a guard of honor, the national anthems of the two countries and the salute, all the things that the protocol for a state visit requires. There were also a lot of local traditions, including the one with the Presidents donning floral garlands. The songs and dances to drumming music immediately plunged them into the atmosphere of the African continent. Many locals - supporters of the country's leader Emmerson Mnangagwa - came to the airport to greet the heads of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emmerson Mnangagwa left the airport in the same car with two Presidential flags on it. The program of bilateral communication at the highest level includes an informal dinner.

The official part of the talks between Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled for 31 January. The heads of state will meet one-on-one and then with the participation of delegations.

The leaders will also attend a ceremony of handing over machinery from Belarusian manufacturers as part of the second phase of the program for the mechanization of farms in Zimbabwe and the start of the third phase of the program. The event will take place at the Zimbabwe institute of agriculture.