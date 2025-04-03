Meeting of Belarus’ Security Council

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko convened a meeting with the Security Council to discuss a report on the state of national security and measures to strengthen it on 3 April.

"We need to review the results of the work done, the state of national security in 2024, and, most importantly, measures to strengthen it. I would like to remind you that the assessment procedure has been adjusted. This is reflected in the relevant Decree. The indicators, their threshold values, the entities of this process and other aspects have also been clarified considering the current situation and the approved priorities of social and economic development," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

In this regard, it is necessary to discuss the situation in each of the nine areas of national security in detail for the first time at the Security Council meeting, the head of state remarked. "These issues are fully reflected in the National Security Concept, which was adopted by the decision of the Belarusian People's Congress," the President added.

He emphasized that the Concept is a crucial strategic planning document, which addresses people's fundamental needs and life priorities. "First and foremost, it guarantees peace and security - not only for today but also for the future. Although in some countries the documents analyzing the essence of the processes happening in the country and the world are deeply classified," the head of state stressed.

Attending the meeting were members of the Security Council and invited officials who are responsible for specific areas of national security and who monitor the dynamics of each indicator.

"I have reviewed the report. It is a comprehensive document. You will evaluate it. I want to set a serious tone for the participants. I would like to hear a true assessment of the situation from each of you. I want to see clear and objective reports on the problems we face. All the issues discussed must certainly be taken into account when preparing the President's address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly. It is very important to express disagreements, identify bottlenecks and, most importantly, determine what else needs to be done to solve these problems," the Belarusian leader outlined.