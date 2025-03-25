Ceremony of military swearing oath of allegiance to Belarusian people and the President

After the inauguration ceremony Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived at the State Flag Square next to the Palace of Independence.

The head of state will attend a ceremony of the military swearing the oath of allegiance to the Belarusian people and the President of the Republic of Belarus.

Representatives of various military service branches took part in the ceremony. They swore to the Belarusian people and the Commander-in-Chief that they will always be ready to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

“We, the servicemen and personnel of the uniformed agencies of the Republic of Belarus, solemnly pledge to the Belarusian people and you, Comrade Commander-in-Chief, that we will always be ready to reliably defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our Motherland. Today, as the President of the Republic of Belarus assumes office, we solemnly swear to carry with dignity and honor the high title of the defender of the Fatherland, to serve the Belarusian people and the President of the Republic of Belarus wholeheartedly, to defend our Motherland courageously, skillfully, without sparing our strength and life itself! We swear!” State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich read out the text of the oath.

In response, the servicemen answered with a loud three times "We swear!" The orchestra played the National Anthem of Belarus and artillery salute was fired.

The honor guard company marched past the head of state.

Speech of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at military oath ceremony

Comrade soldiers and sergeants, cadets and warrant officers, officers and generals!

Dear compatriots and guests of the Belarusian land!

On assuming the office of the head of state, I take upon myself the greatest responsibility to serve faithfully and truthfully the Belarusian people. The heroic people.

It is a great honor, responsibility and sacred duty. I pledge to you that the national interests and security of the country and people will always remain the main priorities in my work.

All these years, we have been building our state together making it stronger. Step by step we built a national security system literally from scratch. Together, we turned our military forces into a reliable shield protecting the peaceful labor of the Belarusian people and an insurmountable barrier to any aggressor.

Belarusians are a peaceful nation, and Belarus is a peace-loving country. We stand for a fair world order and for resolving any issues through dialogue.

During the years of sovereignty and independence, we have been tested many times, and each of you has repeatedly proved your patriotism, loyalty to the oath and the Fatherland. Today we are united as never before, so we will certainly cope with all the challenges of the time, as our heroic veterans did 80 years ago as they won the Great Victory for the nation. Just as we did (and those who have already retired) at the walls of the Palace of Independence in 2020. Very little time has passed but we realize and understand today what would have happened to us should we have failed then.

The duty of ours, people in uniform, is to strengthen the defense of the country and protect our native land from any encroachments. Time has chosen us, and we are responsible for this time. Both before our contemporaries and, most importantly, our descendants. Long live the hard-working, peaceful Belarusian people and its glorious defenders of the Fatherland!

Hurrah!