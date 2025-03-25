Aleksandr Lukashenko sworn in as President of Belarus

Aleksandr Lukashenko has been sworn in as Belarus' President. The inauguration ceremony took place in the Grand Ceremonial Hall, the largest hall in the Palace of Independence.

More than 1,100 people were invited to attend the ceremony. A few minutes before the arrival of Aleksandr Lukashenko, the State Flag of the Republic of Belarus and the banner of the President of the Republic of Belarus were brought in. It is symbolic that the route of the President's motorcade, accompanied by an honorary escort of motorcyclists, ran along the two main avenues of the capital city – Nezavisimosti Avenue and Pobeditelei Avenue.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus was brought to the inauguration venue to the sounds of a solemn march. The ceremony was opened by Chairman of the Central Election Commission Igor Karpenko, who declared that Aleksandr Lukashenko had been elected President of the country by the will of the people of Belarus, through a free and democratic election.

Placing his right hand on the Constitution, Aleksandr Lukashenko took the oath of office in the Belarusian language: “In assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, to observe and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, to fulfill the high duties entrusted to me in a holy and conscientious manner.”

After that the National Anthem of Belarus was played, and the President signed the act of taking the oath. The chairman of the Central Election Commission presented Aleksandr Lukashenko with the certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

Speech of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at the inauguration ceremony

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all of us on the election victory. This is not only my victory as President but also the victory of millions of our Belarusians. On 26 January, we overcame another historic milestone. We did it confidently and wisely, without straying from the path we have been following for over 30 years. This is the path of peace and creation, national unity and patriotism, justice, and great opportunities for everyone: everything we call a state for the people. This is our Belarusian path!" Aleksandr Lukashenko stated.

The President stressed that at the recent election, just as at the very beginning of this path, Belarusians once again chose independence, the continuity of the political course and a confident future. "The Belarusian nation demonstrated its maturity. The triumph of our unity," the head of state said.

“Swearing an oath to the country and the Belarusian people in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is a huge responsibility. Today we all swear an oath of faithful service to the Fatherland and will not let anyone erase the creative mark in history – our mark and the mark of our predecessors,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “We’ve demonstrated electoral sovereignty in action. Over the years we’ve managed to form a standard of election organization that can serve as an international standard.”

The President thanked all the voters for their votes in his favor, for their belief in principles and values that underpin the accomplishments of sovereign Belarus. “Your accomplishments and mine,” he noted. “We’ve secured our victories together!”

“I am glad to see support from young Belarusians, their involvement in the political life. It is valuable. Kids didn’t see the ruins of the first years of the country’s establishment. Due to objective reasons it is difficult for them to judge the correctness of the policy we adopted back then. But they are ready to continue it. We’ve raised a decent generation to replace us. We have someone to pass on the baton,” the Belarusian leader is convinced.

The head of state also thanked his authorized representatives: “In addition to representing interests and the program of the incumbent President you promptly addressed the issues that worry people.”

“I am grateful to municipal authorities, particularly to election commissions, to law enforcement agencies. We held the election in a decent manner. This success stems from your huge work. The work that lasted for more than a day and for more than one month,” Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out. “In the avant-garde of the election campaign were teachers, medics as always, and our beloved women. Thank you very much!”

The President addressed words of gratitude to organizers and participants of multiple cultural and sport events. In his words, they created an atmosphere of celebration and improved the unity of the society.

“Mass media demonstrated their high professionalism. A serious agenda was formed in the national media field without hype, without speculations, without any shows and scandals. State-run mass media represent the main source of information for Belarusians,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

“You and I have created a sovereign state. We have something to be proud of. What did the world know about the Republic of Belarus some three decades ago? Almost nothing. Who was interested in us? Perhaps, nobody. And today? Today our country is known to the whole world. Today we matter!” the Belarusian leader said.

He noted that Belarus is now getting a lot of attention, but not everyone likes the country's independence. “Especially our honest and open position in the international arena,” the President emphasized.

“Today I would like to address the candidates who were running for the post of President. Thanks to you, we have shown an example of true clean competition. There were no internal intrigues, manipulations by external forces,” the Belarusian leader said. “I also thank those who do not fit into such a political and legal format but continue to lecture us about life from abroad, working off grants from Western ‘democracies’.

The President recalled that the investigation by the new U.S. administration had uncovered blatant cases of USAID and NED financing of coups d'état and color revolutions around the world, including in Belarus in 2020.

“Remember the attempt at coup d'état in our country. Thanks to you, who sold your homeland for the grants, or rather in spite of you, we have become stronger. Because we cherish peace that you jeopardize. We ensure the well-being that you jeopardize by asking your masters for sanctions and bombs. You have taught us to value and defend what we have. The people see everything. You do not and will not have support. You have no future. You and your handlers have nothing to counter our unity. I will say more: half the world dreams of our ‘dictatorship’ - the dictatorship of true deeds and interests of our people,” the head of state said.

“The Belarusian state model of development has become a challenge to the system of pseudo-liberal values. The fact that we do not retreat and do not bow down irritates our opponents and enemies,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to him, that is why a waterfall of sanctions has fallen on Belarus. “It is dirty and unfair economic competition in its most primitive form. This is true not only about economic competition. Even amid these conditions, we have done a lot, have made progress, have developed new competencies,” the President said.

"We have become strong, important and visible. But, as strange as it sounds, we are once again walking on the edge of an abyss of deep geopolitical crisis. And not just us," the head of state noted. "In a world of growing divisions, one challenge rapidly replaces another, hot spots are multiplying. Escalation around us is ever intensifying. NATO troops are at our borders, doing their utmost to drag Belarus into a conflict."

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out the challenges Belarus faced over the past five years: within just one electoral cycle, Belarus endured a pandemic, the attempt at a color revolution, strict sanctions and constant provocations on its western and southern borders. "We held our ground and will continue to stand firm, not yielding to provocations," he said.

"All of this is the result of global games by those who believe they have the right to impose their will on the world, violating international principles and norms," the Belarusian leader stated. "On what grounds have they assumed such a right? As co-founders of the United Nations, we are entitled to pose this question," the head of state said.

The President recalled that 80 years ago, 50 countries, including Belarus, signed the UN Charter and took on the highest responsibility "to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war… to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small." "Since then, a total of 143 states have joined us and our goals," he added.

“The contours of our strategy are outlined in the election program. You know: everything we promised will be fulfilled. Together with you. For the welfare of the country and the Belarusian people. For Belarus to step forward. A strong economy is our policy and a key to success. Promising investment projects, innovative production, new jobs are the basic tasks of the upcoming five-year plan,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus has a colossal and even unique scientific potential in many areas: “We have everything we need not to lose the new intellectual race.”

According to him, it is necessary to strengthen the traditional domestic design, engineering and other schools, as well as to develop new competencies. “This does not mean running headlong after the overhyped brand new trends - artificial intelligence, quantum computers and the like. Yes, we will do it, but only for the benefit of our people,” the Belarusian leader said. “We will never need technology for technology's sake. They should be of real use and give a concrete result. The main thing is to understand what of this array of innovations really gives a new quality, saves resources, makes life of people easier and better.”

These and other tasks are to be further concretized and approved by the Belarusian People's Congress.