Informal meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon held an informal meeting at the countryside residence of the Tajikistan leader on 12 October.

Aleksandr Lukashenko spent the first half of the day meeting with Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon (the House of Representatives) of the Majlisi Oli (the Supreme Assembly) of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe.

Then the president of Tajikistan arrived at the government residence where the Belarusian head of state was staying. Together they went to Emomali Rahmon's countryside residence Takob located in the picturesque mountainous areas near Dushanbe.

The two leaders discussed the working agenda in an informal setting there.