Meeting with Chairperson of Council of Republic Natalya Kochanova

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has held a working meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova.

“You communicate a lot with the public (including through calls-in and meetings in person), what do people say? I have also met a lot with people lately. Maybe people do not tell me as much as they tell you, so this is very important,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The head of state inquired about the current activities of the Council of the Republic and the short-term plans of the upper chamber of parliament.

The President also recalled that an expert council operates under the Council of the Republic. “In your opinion, what do we need to do in order to improve the legislative process in our country?” he asked.

Natalya Kochanova, in turn, thanked the head of state for the opportunity to discuss pressing issues.