Report of Chairman of Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim Andrei Rybakov

Uninterrupted operation of Belarusian petrochemical industry enterprises has been secured. The relevant matters were discussed as Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chairman of the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim Andrei Rybakov.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was primarily interested in the work of oil refineries. “What is the situation now in comparison to last year and the beginning of this year? How things are changing? Naturally, how are we going to secure performance targets?” the Belarusian leader wondered.

Continuing the line of thought, Aleksandr Lukashenko wondered about the state of affairs regarding the completion of modernization of two Belarusian oil refineries, whether there are problems and what their reasons might be.

On the whole, the head of state was interested in finding out how the country's petrochemical industry was adapting to Western sanctions. He said: “We keep talking about oil. Petrochemical industry, chemical products. How are the enterprises doing? There are not many of them but they are big and powerful. And most importantly: what is happening at these enterprises of ours? How are the sales and export?”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also drew attention to a considerable number of problems with import substitution. These problems concern Belneftekhim, too.

The advancement of integration cooperation was also mentioned. “The Union State program on forming a single territory on oil and natural gas. What is progress in this area?” Aleksandr Lukashenko wondered.

Andrei Rybakov told Aleksandr Lukashenko they had managed to ensure the uninterrupted operation of absolutely all the enterprises belonging to Belneftekhim. “We've secured the necessary volume of all the payments to the state budget. Payments for all the energy resources are made on time. Salaries are paid on time and in full. Real salaries across the concern in H1 2022 matched last year's level.”