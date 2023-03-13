Belarus and Iran can team up and set up joint high-tech manufacturing facilities, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a meeting with First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran on 13 March.

"Mr First Vice-President, we held very fruitful talks with the President of Iran. The basis of any relations and mutual understanding is economy. And you are in charge of economy. The implementation of our agreements will depend on the Iranian government that you head," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that together with the President of Iran they toured the exhibition of Iran’s healthcare products and advanced scientific solutions.

"I examined some samples, the things you manufacture. You amaze me. You are creating very high-tech equipment that the whole world needs. Take for example turbines, various information and communication things, and medicines. They are the most advanced, affordable. It's worth a lot. We are ready to cooperate with you in all these areas. If you have an interest, let's set up joint ventures in Belarus and trade all over the world," the President said.

"In short, as a result of these successful negotiations, you will have a lot of work. We want to implement all our agreements during this year (there will be no delay on our part). Then we can very easily surpass $100 million in trade," the Belarusian leader said.