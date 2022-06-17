Working trip to Bobruisk, Mogilev Oblast

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid a working trip to Bobruisk on 17 June. The head of state inspected two large enterprises - Bobruiskagromash and Belshina.

The head of state pointed to a number of facilities in the city, including social infrastructure and hostels, which need to be spruced up. Aleksandr Lukashenko also drew attention to the facts of mismanagement that were revealed by the State Control Committee before the visit of the head of state. The Belarusian leader set a deadline of 1 January 2023 for the governor to put everything in order.

It is also necessary to develop the manufacturing base and build housing, the head of state said. This task is not only for Bobruisk. The main objective is to create favorable working and living conditions across the country. More so that today the topic of import substitution is relevant like never before.

The President also suggested extending preferential conditions to the regional level. “All preferential conditions should be the same as in Minsk,” he said.

“Drawing everyone to Minsk is probably wrong. Minsk will soon have no place left. We need to create conditions for people to spread all over the country. People should not be forced out of Minsk however. They should be provided with jobs and housing in order to go and live in the regions,” said the head of state.

“We are going to push you forward. Import substitution is a chance to meet challenges. On the one hand, it is a chance. On the other hand, it is hard work,” said the President. “We need to involve the industries that are not working to the full currently. We need to load such companies up,” he said.

The head of state heard out the reports from the heads of industrial enterprises. The reports included the geography of deliveries, payments, and stocks.

Aleksandr Lukashenko underlined the importance of strengthening ties with friendly countries, not only Russia but also China among big states. The President also sees great potential in interaction with India, with whose ambassador he had a meeting the other day.

“The prime minister is responsible for cooperation with Russia, the first deputy prime minister – with China, the minister of foreign affairs – with India. We, however, will achieve nothing without you. Let's get down to work!” the head of state addressed the directors of industrial enterprises.

"If the Industry Ministry withstands, the country will live,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

During the visit to Bobruiskagromash the President was shown a wide range of import-substituting products of the country's industrial enterprises.

Briefing to the head of state were directors of Bobruiskagromash, Minsk Motor Plant, Minsk Automobile Plant, Minsk Tractor Plant, Avtokomponenty, Niva Holding, Amkodor, BelAZ, the United Institute of Machine Building of the National Academy of Sciences, and Belkommunmash. It was emphasized that each of the industrial facilities has been recently working hard on import substitution and maximum localization of production. In a number of cases important are not only short-term financial benefits but also long-term ones when a manufacturer can manage resources and be sure that it will get the necessary parts and components on time.

They also talked about the implementation of promising import-substituting investment projects and the latest developments of the Industry Ministry. For example, the electric truck of Belkommunmash was presented among samples of such forward-looking equipment.

The President took a deep interest in the state of affairs at the enterprises, their problems, and asked what kind of assistance was needed from the government.