Meeting with with Speaker of Algeria’s People’s National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali

Upon arrival in Algeria, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali on 2 December.

“Our relations have gained momentum in recent years, and we should advance further along this path. However, the current level of trade between our countries falls far short of their true potential. We have held a forum of the business communities of Belarus and Algeria here, establishing direct relations between companies. I believe we will manage to significantly boost trade. We are people of our word and will honor our commitments. There will be no delays on our part,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that Belarus is a country with a developed mechanical engineering and agriculture. “We have succeeded in developing many sectors. We are eager to share this with you,” the Belarusian leader assured. “Our task will be to train personnel to master these technologies.”

“The parliaments should play a crucial role in implementing our agreements,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that a delegation of Algerian MPs had recently visited Belarus and that the visit went very well. “We should continue this practice of exchanging delegations. We will always welcome you and members of the parliament at any time in Belarus and are keen to provide you with every assistance to get acquainted with our capabilities,” he said.

For his part, Ibrahim Boughali expressed confidence that the Belarusian President’s official visit would be beneficial for both sides. It is symbolic that it is taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Algeria.

The speaker of the Algerian Parliament congratulated the Belarusian side on its accomplishments in industry, agriculture, and other sectors. “Your political system is very good because it is beneficial for your country,” he said. “Your economic system is very similar to Algeria’s. It ensures the country’s independence.”

Ibrahim Boughali noted the growing intensity of bilateral cooperation and trade, highlighted by the recent exchange of visits.

“We can achieve very good results both in agriculture and in industry. You have very good tractor production. This holds great appeal for us, as do other goods produced in Belarus,” the parliament speaker added.

Ibrahim Boughali stated that relations are also developing well at the parliamentary level and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the Algerian parliamentary delegation in Belarus. The Algerian side has also invited Belarusian parliamentarians to make a visit.

The speaker of the Algerian Parliament emphasized that the sides are united by common views on key issues. “We hope to strengthen these relations in the future. So that we have joint projects to implement in the near future,” he concluded.