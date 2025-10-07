Meeting with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman continued their talks they had begun the previous day in an informal setting. The Belarusian leader invited the distinguished Omani guest to his residence.

The joint work began with a meeting and then continued as a working breakfast.

“I am welcoming you to my home this morning. Thank you for coming. I believe that after our talks yesterday you may have had time to make some decisions and reflect on certain matters of our cooperation. But you should know that you are a welcome guest in Belarus, including in my own home,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I am happy to be in your home!” Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said remarked.

“This is what Belarus has to offer: forests and trees,” the President noted, speaking about the surrounding nature. “What Oman doesn't have, we do.”

“Very beautiful. Yes, you are right,” the Sultan agreed.

At the meeting, he once again stressed that he is truly glad to be in Belarus: “Thank you very much for your hospitality. We are impressed by the beauty of your country and the city of Minsk. Since yesterday, you and I have been discussing with our people many projects that will be mutually beneficial for our countries.”

“Yesterday, Mr. President, you proposed to open embassies in Minsk and Muscat. We welcome this idea,” the Sultan of Oman said.

In response, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated: “We have made a decision. And we will definitely implement this plan. It is a purely pragmatic step. Not because we are old friends, but because it is pragmatic. We are launching serious trade and economic cooperation. And the ambassadors will serve as the driving force behind the development of our cooperation here.”

Following the meeting, Aleksandr Lukashenko personally saw Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said off at the airport.