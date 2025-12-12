Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale.

“I am glad to see you,’” John Coale said greeting the Belarusian head of state.

“Likewise,” Aleksandr Lukashenko replied.

“John, I congratulate you on your new appointment [as U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus]. You are now the point person for Belarus. Tell Trump that we should do something in connection with this. And we will,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said during the meeting.

He also gave a positive assessment of the actions of his U.S. counterpart, the U.S. president: “They say Trump likes flattery. But I am not saying this to flatter. I want to say that recently, I have been liking his actions very much.”

“We have many issues. The world is changing very quickly, new problems are emerging that you and I must discuss. And perhaps, resolve some matters,” the president said.

The remainder of the meeting, as usual, was held behind closed doors.