Meeting with Chairman of Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin in Minsk on 11 December.

“I always attach great importance to your visits to Belarus. Our meeting today, your visit is not merely a courtesy call, as diplomats would say, although there is this element to it. There are matters to talk about, issues to discuss. We are on the same page, we hold similar views. We have never had any disagreements in assessing either the internal or external factors affecting the situation in Russia and Belarus. That is why it is very important to me that you stop by, even for a few minutes, so that we can coordinate our positions. I emphasize that this is very important to me. You are a true friend not only to me, but to the Belarusian people,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that he follows Alexander Bastrykin’s work as closely as possible. “I am very glad that in these difficult and challenging times, you still manage to maintain your system and structure and work for the benefit of not only Russia but also our union, which we are trying to build,” he said.

In turn, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee thanked the President for the opportunity to meet. “I would like to inform you that I have just attended a major international conference dedicated to the genocide of the Soviet people, where I delivered a speech,” he noted.

After the meeting with the President, Alexander Bastrykin is scheduled to hold a working meeting with his colleagues from the Investigative Committee of Belarus. “We will take stock of our joint work in 2025 and outline plans for 2026 in order to achieve strong results in our cooperation across key strategic areas,” the head of Russian Investigative Committee said.