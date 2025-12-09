Meeting of Belarus’ Security Council

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko hosted a meeting of the Security Council in Minsk on 9 December.

The head of state noted that great attention is being paid to military security and national defense. This is particularly relevant given the global situation and the militarization of the West. “We cannot ignore this very mobilization and militarization," Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. “These countries are not spending vast amounts of money on, as they say, countering Russia and Belarus for no reason. We do not intend to attack anyone. We have enough of everything."

In this regard, the head of state stated the need to update Belarus' defense measures. “We need to update our defense measures so that everyone sees we are ready to defend every patch of our land,” the President emphasized.

“We do not want war and do not consider anyone our adversary or competitor. Nevertheless, we are preparing for this war so that it does not happen. This has been said a thousand times. And we declare it openly and firmly. Our interests are very simple. They do not extend beyond our borders. We are concerned only with what happens within our state,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that defense and security issues in Belarus are regarded as a top priority: “Therefore, the issue of returning nuclear weapons to Belarus was raised – and accomplished. The most advanced Russian systems have been placed on combat duty. We have full mutual understanding and support from Russia. So, together we will strive to protect our country.”

“We are not going to attack anyone. That is not our agenda. Enough. We have fought enough,” the head of state stressed.

“You see what forces are attempting to torpedo Ukraine peace efforts, even the American proposals for a peace deal. My point is, even if peace is somehow established in Ukraine today or tomorrow, things will not become easier for us. They will continue to put pressure on us. And especially these states... I don't want to call them names as I do not want to offend the people to the north or northwest,” the Belarusian head of state said.

“The situation at the Belarus-Ukraine border has more or less stabilized, although there are still some problems. Yesterday our chief border guard [Chairman of the State Border Committee Konstantin Molostov] reported to me that there are many issues that need to be resolved in a ‘mobilization’ manner: to establish the border that has been abandoned from the Ukrainian side, to build outposts, and to arm the border guards,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state stressed that Belarus welcomes Ukraine peace talks. “No matter how hard some try to downplay Trump’s role, he is doing a great job in this regard. His statements yesterday will not go unnoticed by the people. He wants to stop the war, as he says, to prevent people from dying. One can make a fuss around this and say whatever they want. But what can you say against what the Americans are doing today?” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “They [a number of western neighbors] have chosen this way and think that Americans or some Europeans will come and will pressure me. Listen, we have completely reorganized our work. And if we work more vigorously in economy starting with Vitebsk Oblast and ending with Gomel Oblast, we won’t have any problems at all. Our technologies, our goods are in demand in many parts of the planet. This is why if we improve quality a little bit (although nobody complains about our quality but we still need to work on quality), we will have no competition.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Lithuania is now “starting to kick up a fuss” about the vehicles that remained stranded in Belarus after Vilnius closed the border. “If they [the vehicles] are left abandoned by the roadside, maybe that’s normal in Lithuania. For us, it is unacceptable. We have moved them to guarded parking lots and are providing security so no one can break into them and the cargo is preserved,” the President emphasized. “There is no need to kick up a fuss and make a noise about it. There is no need to involve Americans, Russians, or Ukrainians. That trick won’t work. This issue is solely a subject for our bilateral talks and relations.”

The head of state assured that Belarus is ready to foster normal relations in all areas. “We can always come to an agreement with the people of Lithuania. Just like with the Poles. They are our people. And if you want normal relations, then come to the negotiating table and discuss these issues. We are ready for that. There are no other options,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state assured that Belarus is ready to build normal relations in all areas. “We can always come to an agreement with the people of Lithuania. Just like with the Poles. They are our people. And if you want normal relations, then come to the negotiating table and discuss these issues. We are ready for that. There are no other options,” the Belarusian leader said.

Addressing the topic of weather balloons with cigarettes, which either fly into Lithuania or from Lithuania, the head of state said that the issue has already been seriously discussed, even involving civil aviation pilots. It was noted that Lithuania’s accusations do not reflect reality.

“The accusations made by Lithuania today are impossible and unrealistic. Even if, as they claim, 200 balloons (or perhaps 20 or 50) cross the border… I have spoken with pilots who confirm this presents no problem whatsoever. The matter is being exaggerated and politicized. The question is why?” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state addressed the so-called “threat from Belarus and Russia,” a narrative actively promoted in the West. He noted that, in their push to cut relations with Moscow and Minsk, Western politicians are even contemplating the dismantling of railway tracks. “This is beyond the pale. The question arises: are they seeing a psychiatrist? If you do not want people traveling to us or from us by train, then simply leave the railway as it is. It is not a nuisance. Yet their solution is dismantling,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.