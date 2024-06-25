Meeting with Party Secretary of Peking University Hao Ping, representatives of Chinese universities

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Party Secretary of Peking University Hao Ping and representatives of other Chinese universities.

"I support the initiative to set up the fundamental research center. I am sure that it will give a start to a new round of scientific and technological development. Given that we have absolutely no closed topics from our friends in China, we are ready to share, among other things, those technologies that China does not possess today. You are our friends, our brothers. You can count on us," the President said.

The head of state also proposed to consider the possibility of holding a joint youth forum in 2025 within the framework of the Days of Friendship and Unity of BSU and Peking University.

"We need to make such forums an annual event and invite students from partner universities," Aleksandr Lukashenko believes.

He also thanked the Chinese side and Hao Ping for their attention and support of the joint educational program in biotechnology. "Our students are very satisfied with the training under this program. I would like to see more such programs. This area is extremely important for us, and the Belarusian side is interested in extending this program to the master's level," the President said.

He also noted the importance of analyzing all agreements on joint educational programs during the Belarus-China Forum of University Rectors. Aleksandr Lukashenko considers it important to identify the most priority programs and start their implementation, including with the involvement of the fundamental research center.

The President expressed his conviction: "The Rectors' Forum will be a consistent and logical continuation of the active dialogue between the institutions of higher education of the two countries."

"All the agreements reached will strengthen our cooperation and serve the common cause of integration with Great China," the head of state said.

The meeting brought together the heads of 15 Chinese universities, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus Xie Xiaoyong, Belarusian Education Minister Andrei Ivanets and rectors of nine Belarusian universities, including regional ones. Among the participants are representatives of Peking, Nankai, Southeast, Wuhan, Jilin and other Chinese universities.

A representative Chinese delegation of university rectors arrived in Minsk to participate in the Belarus-China Forum of University Rectors. The program includes a plenary session and thematic sections, a joint concert of creative teams of BSU and Peking University, bilateral negotiations between educational institutions of the two countries, and a visit to the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park Great Stone.