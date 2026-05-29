Meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on 29 May.

The meeting of the leaders of Belarus and Russia lasted for nearly an hour and a half.

In Astana the Belarusian head of state took part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and in the Eurasian Economic Forum.

In his speech at the Eurasian Economic Union summit Aleksandr Lukashenko urged not to forget the original ambitious goals of the Eurasian Economic Union and spoke at length about several aspects of the work within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Eurasian Economic Forum took place the day before. Its key theme was The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence. Aleksandr Lukashenko presented Belarus’ approach to using artificial intelligence in detail, gave concrete examples of how the real sector of the economy embraces artificial intelligence, and spoke in favor of tighter industrial cooperation in this field within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.