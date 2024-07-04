Meeting with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on 4 July.

Belarusian-Turkish contacts at the top level develop actively. The Belarus President has visited Türkiye four times. The first official visit of the President of the Turkish Republic to Belarus took place in 2016. The heads of state regularly talk to each other over the phone and meet at international platforms.