Meeting with Prime Minister of Algeria Sifi Ghrieb

Belarus and Algeria should develop a fully functional plan for their relations, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a meeting with Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb of Algeria.

“We should definitely develop a fully functional plan for our relations and our actions,” the head of state stated when speaking about the need to draw up a roadmap for cooperation.

“I understand well what Algeria means for Africa. We cooperate with many countries on the African continent. Because the future belongs to Africa," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The head of state noted that all products manufactured in Belarus are in demand in Algeria. He pointed out that this country, like many others on the African continent, prioritizes the acquisition of technologies. “We are ready to provide you with technologies in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, chemistry, agriculture, and IT. We are ready to cooperate with you in the military-industrial sector. In short, no topics are off limits in our relations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

He suggested that specialists from Algeria and the prime minister personally visit Belarus to explore the available opportunities and make decisions on what to adopt from Belarus. “We will work in this direction,” the head of state assured. “Please, come visit Belarus, see what is beneficial for you, what you need. If we can do something for you, we will be more than happy to help.

The President noted that specialists from Belarus will help establish technological cooperation, but ultimately, local people should work in Algeria. “We should teach your people these technologies and thereby increase our trade,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state also emphasized a key point: “Money today, and even more so tomorrow, means little. You see what's happening. There's severe inflation in the world's major reserve currencies. That's why life is pushing us to invest, to channel these funds into concrete projects.”

“If the Algerian side wishes to cooperate with us (and I know they do as we have extensive experience in cooperation, primarily from the era of the Soviet Union)… we have this experience, and we must harness it and move in this direction, addressing the pressing issues that concern your people and our people. We must hurry; we must act swiftly. Under no circumstances should we delay; such is the call of the time,” the head of state summarized.

In turn, Sifi Ghrieb noted that the official visit of Aleksandr Lukashenko is taking place shortly after the two countries marked the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

He noted the growing momentum in relations between Belarus and Algeria following a series of previous high-level visits. “We have already been able to identify the areas where we can step up cooperation. These include the manufacturing sector, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and startups,” the prime minister stated.

Sifi Ghrieb is confident that the business forum held in Algeria in the run-up to the Belarusian President's official visit and the agreements reached there will give a new impetus to bilateral relations.

“Algeria is a gateway to Africa. This provides an opportunity for trade with African states. We can identify the basis for bilateral relations and draw up a roadmap,” the Algerian prime minister said.